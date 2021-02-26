Morris County Officers Sentenced To Probation In Cocaine, Oxycodone Distribution Scheme

Four former law enforcement officials with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office will avoid jailtime and instead face probation after sharing and dealing cocaine and Oxycodone between each other.

Dominick Andico, Robert Busold, Albert Wyman and Nicholas Ricciotti took plea deals permanently banning them from holding public employment and requiring them to forfeit their badges, NJHerald reports.

The officers admitted to carrying out drug transactions in the parking lot of the county jail, where at least one of them had worked in corrections, between Jan. 2018 and July 2020, the outlet said.

None of the men were accused of distributing outside the group, however.

A pair of the officers also utilized the county’s computer database in an attempt to keep an eye on the investigation against them, the report states.

Corrections officers Andico, Busold and Wyman resigned from their positions and accepted three-year probation sentences Thursday during a virtual court hearing.

Sheriff’s officer Ricciotti, meanwhile, faces two years probation.

“It is, if nothing else, a cautionary tale that substance abuse and addiction transcends race, socioeconomic status, education and employment,” Judge Stephen J. Taylor reportedly said during the hearing.

The men have started therapy for drug addiction, the Herald says.

Brian Rzucidlo, the fifth officer involved in the conspiracy, is reportedly scheduled for sentencing on March 25.

