Morris County NJSP Recruit, 27, Dies At Hospital After Training Accident

A New Jersey State Police recruit from Morris County died Tuesday after going unconscious during a training exercise last week.

Lucas C. Homeijer, of Boonton, was participating in an active countermeasures boxing exercise with another classmate at the State Police academy in Sea Girt Borough when he went unconscious on Wednesday, Nov. 25, NJSP Superintendent Colonel Patrick J. Callahan said in a release.

Homeijer, a member of the 161st NJSP Academy Class, was treated by staff at the scene before being taken to a local hospital, where he later died, Callahan said.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of New Jersey State Police Recruit Lucas Homeijer, who was just 27 years old and a member of the 161st State Police Academy Class,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

“Our condolences are with Recruit Homeijer’s family and friends, and his Academy classmates.”

The incident remains under review, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.