Morris County Menorah Vandalized, $1,000 Reward Offered

Cecilia Levine
The menorah at Mendham Borough Park was knocked over and sustained damage to five bulbs on or before Dec. 27, the fifth night of Hannukah.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can help with the investigation of a public menorah knocked over in Mendham.

The menorah at Mendham Borough Park sustained damage to five bulbs on or before Dec. 27, the fifth night of Hannukah, the Morris County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident is being investigated as a possible act of criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the the Morris County Sheriff's Office Crime Stoppers at www.copcall.org . Tips will remain anonymous.

