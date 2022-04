A Morris County man was charged with assault after choking a boy he was on a bus with, authorities said.

The Long Valley man — whose name was not released — is accused of getting into a fight with a boy on a bus and choking him on Saturday, April 23, Washington Township Police said.

The man was charged with simple assault on Tuesday, April 26, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in Washington Township Municipal Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.