Morris County Man Spits At Police, Damages Wall At Headquarters, Cops Say

Valerie Musson
Mount Olive Police
Mount Olive Police Photo Credit: Mount Olive Police via Facebook

A Morris County man spat at investigating officers and damaged a wall at police headquarters as he was being processed for an unrelated matter, authorities said.

Marcellis Smallwood, 18, was being processed at Mount Olive Township Police Headquarters on Flanders Drakestown Road in Budd Lake when he spat at officers numerous times around 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, authorities said.

Smallwood, of Flanders, also damaged a wall next to where he was sitting, township police said.

Smallwood was charged with throwing bodily fluids at officers and criminal mischief. He was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending an initial hearing.

