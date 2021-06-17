Morris County Man Nabbed In Drug-Fueled Stabbing Arrested Again For Slew Of Vehicle Burglaries

A Morris County man arrested in April for allegedly stabbing a man during a drug-fueled argument was nabbed in yet another string of car burglaries and a vehicle theft Wednesday, authorities said.

Joseph Derissio, 23, is accused of burglarizing several vehicles and stealing another on June 10, according to Lincoln Park Police.

Each of the alleged burglaries occurred in the upper Main Street area neighborhoods as well as the Hunting Meadow Condo Complex, which is also in close proximity to Main Street, police said.

Police say they quickly identified Derissio, of Lincoln Park, as the suspect — presumably due to his slew of past arrests, most recently for allegedly stabbing a Wayne man during a fight over drugs in April.

Two weeks before his April arrest, Derissio had been taken into custody for allegedly burglarizing a half-dozen elderly Wayne residents’ cars.

In April 2019, Derissio was caught wearing only a pair of boxer briefs and a single sock while he tried to break into a Chatham Court resident’s home, police said.

Derissio also burglarized several cars in Rochelle Park, Maywood and Hackensack and then used the stolen credit cards he found inside in October of 2018, authorities said. He was apprehended with help from Daily Voice readers.

Derissio was charged with several counts of burglary and theft as well as joyriding and receiving stolen property, police said.

He was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in superior court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.