Morris County Man Charged In Stabbing Outside Of Hackettstown Medical Center

A Morris County man was stabbed and seriously injured during a dispute outside Hackettstown Medical Center on Friday night, authorities said.

Kyle Kacicz, 52, is accused of stabbing the 48-year-old Budd Lake man in the chest in the parking lot of the hospital around 10:10 p.m., local police said.

The victim's chest was injured as a result and a woman who was also involved was not injured, police said.

Kacicz sustained head and face injuries, police said.

After receiving medical treatment, Kacicz, of Long Valley, was charged with third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.