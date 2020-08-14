Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Morris County Man, 82, Drowns After Falling From Dock

King Road is located along the King Cove section of Lake Hopatcong.
King Road is located along the King Cove section of Lake Hopatcong. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Morris County man drowned when he fell off a dock and into Lake Hopatcong Thursday evening, authorities said.

The Roxbury man fell into the water shortly before 6 p.m. near King Road, township police said.

Mt. Arlington and State Police responded but were unable to revive the man, authorities said. The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

