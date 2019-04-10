Morris County Lieutenant Pulls Over Burning Van To Save Unsuspecting Driver, Passenger

Contact Us
Neither the driver nor the passenger knew their van was on fire and walked away from the scene without injuries, thanks to the lieutenant's quick action. Photo Credit: Washington Township Police

A keen-eyed Washington Township police lieutenant saved two people from danger when he noticed that the van they were riding in was on fire.

Lt. Douglas Compton was stopped at East Springtown Road and Schooleys Mountain Road when he spotted the 2009 GMC work van -- its undercarriage fully engulfed in flames, he said in a news release.

Compton flashed his emergency lights and horn to get the attention of the driver and passenger, bringing the vehicle to a stop on West Springtown Road, he said.

Neither the driver nor the passenger knew their van was on fire and walked away from the scene without injuries, thanks to Compton's quick action.

The van was completely wrecked after Washington Township Fire Companies put out the fire, which was likely ignited by a gas leak, authorities said.

