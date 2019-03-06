Morris County Jurors Convict Wayne Cigarette Thief In High-Speed DWI Chase, Crash

Jurors in Morristown convicted a 37-year-old Wayne man who authorities said was drunk during a high-speed Morris County chase that ended in a crash.

Pequannock police tried pulling over Derek Schor on Route 23 after he stole cigarettes from an Exxon station in Wayne in August 2017, authorities said.

Schor -- who had a suspended driver's license -- kept going, leading a pursuit involving several police units that ended when his Ford F-150 rolled over three times on the I-287 entrance ramp in Riverdale, they said.

Schor bolted, but a K-9 unit found him hiding in waist-deep water in a nearby ravine, authorities said at the time.

Jurors on Monday found Schor guilty of eluding while creating a risk of death or injury, resisting arrest by flight and driving while suspended, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp and Chief of Investigations Stephen F. Wilson, Jr. said in a joint release.

Superior Court Judge David H. Ironson scheduled sentencing for April 5 and ordered that Schor be held in the Morris County Jail until then.

