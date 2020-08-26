Morris County Hotel Cited As 'Nuisance Property' For Excessive Calls To Police

The owner of a hotel in Morris County will appear in court for a special complaint after police say they responded to too many calls within a 60-day period.

Naik Mehulkuma, owner of the Red Carpet Inn & Scottish Inn in Cedar Knolls, was cited for violating the “nuisance property” township ordinance on August 12.

The hotel was considered a “nuisance property” after police responded to 30 calls in less than 60 days between June and August, authorities said.

Calls for alarms and medical aid were not included in the count, authorities said.

Mehulkuma was issued a special complaint for violating the “nuisance property” township ordinance and is scheduled to appear in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.