Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NEW RULES: CDC Now Says Exposed Healthy People 'Don’t Necessarily' Need COVID Test
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morris County Hotel Cited As 'Nuisance Property' For Excessive Calls To Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Red Carpet Inn & Scottish Inn in Cedar Knolls
Red Carpet Inn & Scottish Inn in Cedar Knolls Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The owner of a hotel in Morris County will appear in court for a special complaint after police say they responded to too many calls within a 60-day period.

Naik Mehulkuma, owner of the Red Carpet Inn & Scottish Inn in Cedar Knolls, was cited for violating the “nuisance property” township ordinance on August 12.

The hotel was considered a “nuisance property” after police responded to 30 calls in less than 60 days between June and August, authorities said.

Calls for alarms and medical aid were not included in the count, authorities said.

Mehulkuma was issued a special complaint for violating the “nuisance property” township ordinance and is scheduled to appear in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.