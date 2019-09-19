Contact Us
Morris County Hezbollah Scout Was Looking For Terror Attack Spots In NYC, Feds Say

Alexei Saab has provided Hezbollah with intelligence on the Port Authority, Grand Central Terminal, New York Stock Exchange and New York City's two airports, the indictment says. Photo Credit: Grand Central Terminal

A longtime Hezbollah member from Morristown man has spent the past 22 years scouting terror-attack locations in NYC for the organization, according to new federal indictments against him.

Alexei Saab, 42, on Thursday was charged in a nine-count indictment for offenses related to supporting the organization, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

A Hezbollah member since 1996, Saab provided the organization with photos and intelligence on landmarks across New York City including the Port Authority, Grand Central Terminal, the Empire State Building, New York Stock Exchange, New York City's two airports, tunnels, bridges and more, the indictment says.

"According to the allegations, while living in the United States, Saab served as an operative of Hezbollah and conducted surveillance of possible target locations in order to help the foreign terrorist organization prepare for potential future attacks against the United States," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said in a press statement.

"Such covert activities conducted on U.S. soil are a clear threat to our national security and I applaud the agents, analysts, and prosecutors who are responsible for this investigation and prosecution."

Also known as Ali Hassan Saab, Alex Saab and Rachid, Saab entered the U.S. in 2000 with a Lebanese passport, the indictment says.

He applied for natural citizenship in 2005 and falsely affirmed under penalty of perjury that he had never been a member or in any way associated with a terrorist organization, federal officials said.

In August 2008, Saab became a U.S. citizen.

