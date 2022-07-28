Morris County Gas Station Robbed At Gunpoint (DEVELOPING)

A Morris County gas station was robbed at gunpoint, developing reports say.

Two men showed a handgun as they robbed the Shell gas station on Route 10 W. in Hanover shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The men then fled in a blue BMW, the initial report says.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.