Morris County Gas Station Robbed At Gunpoint (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Read More Stories
Shell on Rt. 10 W.
Shell on Rt. 10 W. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morris County gas station was robbed at gunpoint, developing reports say. 

Two men showed a handgun as they robbed the Shell gas station on Route 10 W. in Hanover shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The men then fled in a blue BMW, the initial report says.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

