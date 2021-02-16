Morris County Game Shop Owner Stole $1,200 In Collector’s Cards From Walmart, Resold For Profit

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Valerie Musson
Walmart on Rt. 23 in Franklin
Walmart on Rt. 23 in Franklin Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The owner of a Morris County hobby and games shop has been arrested on accusations that he stole more than $1,000 worth of Walmart merchandise and resold the items at his store for a profit.

Frederick Roth of Sussex stole upwards of $1,200 worth of sports and gaming hobby cards from Walmart on Rt. 23 in Franklin throughout November 2020, borough police said.

Roth, 60, stole the high-value items by scanning them at a lower price with the self-checkout before selling them for a profit at his store, police said.

Roth was charged Feb. 10 with third-degree shoplifting. He was also issued a borough ordinance violation for maintaining a nuisance on commercial property.

Roth was released in accordance with the NJ Bail Reform Act and is scheduled to appear in Sussex County Superior Court.

