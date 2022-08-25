Morris County Employer Burglarized At Gunpoint By Disgruntled Former Workers, Police Say

Several suspects were arrested after burglarizing their former employer’s Morris County home while armed with a handgun, authorities said.

Officers responded to the burglary report at a home on Ridgedale Avenue in East Hanover on Thursday, Aug, 18, a release from the local police department said.

Upon arrival, officers caught one of the suspects in a stolen vehicle in the driveway.

When the other suspects were asked to exit the home, they took off running, one of them holding a handgun, according to police.

They were caught after a brief foot chase and taken into custody, police said. Their identities were not released.

According to police, the suspects were former employees of the victim and wanted to collect money.

“Our officers are out on patrol 24/7/365 and doing the job they were trained to do and doing it professionally,” Police Chief Christopher F. Cannizzo said. “One minute we are handling parking complaints and minutes later chasing suspects with a gun.”

“I want everyone to know that we are doing everything we can to keep the residents of this town safe. Many of our officers live in this town also and want nothing more than to keep crime out!”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hanover Police Department at 973-887-0432 or send an email to detectives@ehpolice.com.

