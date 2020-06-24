Morris County Driver Charged In April Crash That Killed Passenger, 21

A 21-year-old Oak Ridge man was charged in crash that killed his passenger last April, authorities said.

Matthew Pulis was behind the wheel of a 1973 Chevrolet Nova that struck a tree on Berkshire Valley Road near mile marker 4.4 on April 25, at approximately 7:25 a.m., Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release with local police.

Pulis was taken to Morristown Medical Center while his 21-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities previously said.

Pulis was served a summons-complaint of third degree liability vehicular homicide, with a court appearance scheduled for July 29.

Members of the Jefferson Township Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit contributed to this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200.

