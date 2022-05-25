Contact Us
Morris County Crews Rescue Man With Arm Stuck In Conveyor Belt (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Wharton Police
Wharton Police Photo Credit: Wharton Police via Facebook

Morris County rescue crews rushed to save a man whose arm got stuck in a conveyor belt, developing reports say.

Emergency crews responded to 2 Harry Shupe Blvd. in Wharton around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Picatinny Rescue also responded, the report says.

The man was extricated and brought to safety in about 30 minutes, according to the report.

It was not clear if the man suffered any injuries.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

