Morris County Crash Damages 8 Telephone Poles, Causes Widespread Power Outage (PHOTOS)

A Monday night crash in Morris County damaged eight telephone poles and caused widespread power outages, authorities said.

The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash report on Route 10 near Pelican Ski Shops in Denville just after 8:20 p.m.

The crash brought down power lines and transformers, causing several to catch fire, the department said.

Route 10 was closed in both directions for the investigation and repairs, which took several hours.

Assisting agencies included the Parsippany Police Department, Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit, and the Denville Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

