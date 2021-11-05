Morris County Apartment Fire Under Investigation

A fire that ripped through an apartment building in Morris County before dawn Friday remained under investigation, authorities said.

Crews responding to the reported third-alarm commercial fire at the Powder Mill Heights complex on Gates Court in Parsippany were met with smoky conditions in the lobby and flames in a lower level duplex unit shortly before 1 a.m., the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department confirmed.

After upgrading to a working structure fire, department members made an “aggressive attack” and contained the flames with tools and water cans, authorities said.

Fire and emergency crews in Cedar Knolls, Boonton, Morris Plains, Whippany, Randolph, Morris Township and Dover helped extinguish the blaze with command terminated just before 3:10 a.m.

The fire caused minimal damage due to the persistence and professionalism from mutual aid.

“The professionalism and tactical aggressiveness of the first due team prevented further damage to the residence and common hallways,” said the MTVFD.

“Thanks to our mutual aid partners who responded with haste and plentiful manpower when called in the middle of the night.”

The fire remained under investigation, the department said.

