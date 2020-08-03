Contact Us
Morris Catholic Volleyball Coach Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Students

Morris Catholic High School in Denville
A former Morris Catholic High School teacher and volleyball coach was arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted two juvenile female students even after he had stopped working at the school, authorities said.

Carlos A. Franco-Leon, 42, of Rockaway, was assaulted the girls between 2015 and 2019, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release with other members of law enforcement.

Franco-Leon's employment at the Denville school ended in 2018.

He was arrested on several charges of aggravated sex assault and child endangerment, authorities said.

Franco-Leon is being held in the Morris County Jail pending a court appearance.

