Morris And Essex Line Rail Service Suspended Due To Down Tree

NJ Transit train
The Morris and Essex Line rail service was suspended Monday morning as a result of a downed tree, officials said.

The service was suspended in both directions between Dover and Madison as of 8:15 a.m., according to a post on the train line’s social media pages.

The suspension is the result of a downed tree in Morris Plains, the post says.

Meanwhile, NJ Transit and private carrier buses are cross-honoring rail passes and tickets.

