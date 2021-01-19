Morning Crash Topples Ridgewood Traffic Light

A morning crash toppled a traffic light in Ridgewood.

Both drivers refused medical attention following the 7:20 a.m. crash Tuesday at Linwood and North Pleasant avenues, responders said.

Their vehicles -- an SUV and sedan that both sustained heavy front-end damage, had to be towed. The intersection remained closed while the wreckage was cleared, repairs were made and police investigated.

A Village of Ridgewood Ambulance crew also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Linwood and North Pleasant avenues, Ridgewood Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

