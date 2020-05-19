Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morning Blaze Guts Orange Multi-Family Home
Morning Blaze Guts Orange Multi-Family Home

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
The fire ravaged the Orange multi-family home.
The fire ravaged the Orange multi-family home. Photo Credit: ALL PHOTOS: Rob Munson

A morning fire ravaged an Orange multi-family home Tuesday.

Firefighters found heavy flames on all floors of the three-story Park Street home shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The blaze went to three alarms less than an hour later and was knocked down about a half-hour after that.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

The Park Street blaze in Orange went to three alarms less than an hour after it broke out.

Among those assisting their Orange colleagues at the scene or in coverage were firefighters from Newark, Bloomfield, Montclair, West Orange, Irvington, East Orange, Cedar Grove, South Orange and Maplewood.

Aftermath.

