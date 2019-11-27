More Than A Feline: Port Authority Officers Rescue Stray Cat At GWB

A group of contractors weren’t kitten when they alerted Port Authority Police Officer Brian Gleason to a furmidable feline who’d scampered up scaffolding between the George Washington Bridge’s upper and lower levels.

Gleason and two PAPD Emergency Services Unit officers joined the workers on the north walkway midspan, climbing the scaffold toward the stray cat, Port Authority Spokesperson Lenis Rodrigues said.

They captured the malnourished purrpetrator with a snare, then took the kitty to the PAPD command center in Fort Lee in a crate, she said.

After pawsing for ample food and water, Gleason took the Notorious C.A.T. to the Bergen County Animal Shelter in Teterboro for a complete examination – and, it's expected, an adoption.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.