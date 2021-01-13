Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
More Than A Dozen Injured, One Dead In 'Mass Casualty' Morris County Bus Crash

Valerie Musson
The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near exit 2 in Hanover around 10:25 a.m. Photo Credit: CBS2
More than a dozen passengers were injured and one killed after a bus crashed on Route 24, overturned and went down an embankment in Morris County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near exit 2 in Hanover around 10:25 a.m., according to 511nj.org.

At least 15 passengers were injured, and one was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash, initial reports say.

All eastbound lanes on Route 510/Columbia Turnpike in Hanover Township were closed and detoured as of 10:40 a.m.

Have photos? Email vmusson@dailyvoice.com

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

