Downed wires caused a mass power outage Monday morning in Mountainside.

A PSE&G outage map showed nearly 1,200 customers were briefly without around noon.

Police said a line was knocked down on Ackerman Avenue.

PSE&G crews were on scene for repairs as of 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Outages Monday in Mountainside. PSE&G Outage Map

