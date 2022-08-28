More Than 100 Vultures Found Dead On North Jersey Trail Due To Bird Flu

More than 100 black vultures were found dead on a North Jersey trail due to bird flu, state officials said.

The deaths off the Sussex Branch Trail in Lafayette in Sussex County date back to early August, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Black vultures are seemingly very susceptible to Avian Influenza, and they tend to scavenge the carcasses of dead vultures, which can prolong the duration of a local outbreak such as the one being seen in Sussex County, officials said.

The birds have been left to decompose on site due to rough terrain causing accessibility issues and a lack of personnel in the State certified to handle infected birds. Improper handling can lead to further spread of disease.

The risk of avian influenza being transmitted to people is extremely low. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture and NJ DEP Fish and Wildlife are monitoring the situation. For questions regarding poultry please contact NJ Department of Agriculture ((609) 671-6400).

Click here for stats on bird flu across the US this year.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.