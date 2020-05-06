More Business Owners Across NJ Defy ‘Murphy’s Law’

Across New Jersey, from the Ramapo Mountains to the Pine Barrens, business owners are defying Gov. Phil Murphy’s coronavirus emergency closure orders.

The overwhelming majority of merchants are sticking to the governor’s plan, say state authorities.

Then there's a group of others.

All had been warned by police in their towns, then opened their doors again, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Friday.

A day after reminding local businessman Kenneth Spilatro, 59, of Morris Plains that the governor’s order allowed him only curbside pickup, Parsippany police reported finding 20 to 30 customers in his Pelican Pool and Patio, Grewal said. They charged him with violating the orders.

Police in Randolph had warned Thaer Imleh, 50, of Clifton, about having workers wash and dry cars by hand at his Clean Way Hand Car Wash on South Salem Street – but they were at it again, which brought a summons, Grewal said.

Paterson police warned Blavca Barron, 61, to stop violating the emergency orders by serving patrons inside the food and beverage social club she operates on Grand Street in Paterson. They found customers sitting at the bar inside the business when they returned and gave her a summons, the attorney general said.

Guangyu Yuan, 55, of Williamstown, was charged by Franklin Township police with violating the emergency orders by serving patrons at the business he owns, My Dream Therapy parlor/spa, on Clyde Road, Grewal said.

The state Division of Alcohol and Beverage Control is seeking 10-day license suspensions for several establishments that the attorney general said allowed patrons and/or employees to eat and/or drink inside:

Black Cat Bar & Grill, Absecon;

Tavern 519, Kingwood;

Woody’s Roadside Tavern, Farmingdale;

Human Village Brewing Co., Pitman (Additional $750 fine for mask violations);

Kelly Green Brewing Co., Pitman (Additional $750 fine for mask violations);

Robert’s Place, Margate (Additional $750 fine for mask violations)>

Among those charged last month:

Ivan Serrano, 38, of Newark, was charged with violating the emergency closure orders after Elizabeth police said they found patrons drinking and playing pool at the establishment he owns and manages, El Fogon Bar and Restaurant on Second Street;

Hours after Union City police warned Iris L. Diaz, 51, for not requiring employees to wear masks at her Punto de la Baleda restaurant on 37th Street, they gave her a summons after returning and finding the same problem, the attorney said;

Branchburg police charged Melissa Colangelo, 50, of Hillsborough with violating the emergency orders by opening her business, DJ’s Salon on Route 202;

Three Brooklyn residents -- Guo Lin, 39, Boa Lin, 46, and Wei Chun, 40 – were charged by Perth Amboy police with violating the emergency orders at Dear Nail Salon, which Grewal said Lin owns and the other two work for.

