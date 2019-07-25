Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hillsdale Man, 54, Pinned By Fallen Car Pronounced Dead At Scene
DV Pilot Police & Fire

More Arrests In Viral-Video Jersey City Beating

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A still from a graphic video showing a driver getting pummeled on a Jersey City street earlier this month.
A still from a graphic video showing a driver getting pummeled on a Jersey City street earlier this month. Photo Credit: Screen grab

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with an assault on a Newark man in Jersey City that was filmed and posted online earlier this month ,  a city spokeswoman said Thursday.

Danyisha Beverly, 25, of Jersey City, has been charged with robbery and riot following her arrest Tuesday afternoon, the spokeswoman said. Rasheed Reed, 29, of Jersey City, has been charged with criminal mischief and riot.

On July 14, a 42-year-old man was pulled from his car at MLK Boulevard and Orient Way and struck by several people. The disturbing incident was captured on video, which was posted online and widely shared.

Beverly and Reed are the fifth and sixth suspects arrested in connection with the incident.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.