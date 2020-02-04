Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Moonachie Police Bring Lunch To Hospital Staff

Jerry DeMarco
Edwin Ordonez, Moonachie Police Officer Christopher Inserra (front, left) with members of Local 102. INSERT: HUMC staffers collect donation from Inserra. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Moonachie Police Local 102

Moonachie police teamed up with a local restaurant owner to pick up lunch Thursday afternoon for the staff at Hackensack University Medical Center.

“This is a hard time for everyone,” said Officer Christopher Inserra, who coordinated and delivered the donation. “This is a great way to honor our medical professionals for their dedication and tireless effort to our community while giving back to our local restaurants.”

Edwin Ordonez, who owns the award-winning La Havana 59 Restaurant on Moonachie Avenue, safely assembled his staff to prepare the hot-food trays, including hearty helpings of r opa vieja (pulled beef), rice and beans and fried plantains.

Moonachie members of PBA Local 102 picked up the tab.

Other eatery owners who want to do the same can email Inserra at inserra@moonachiepd.org .

NOTE : We're interested in any other first responders who are pitching in to help area health care workers. Email Jerry DeMarco: gerardjdemarco@gmail.com .

