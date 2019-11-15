Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Eight Members Of Violent, Heroin-Dealing 'So Icy Boys' Paterson Gang Sent To Prison
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Moonachie PD: Driver Tosses Pot Out Window During Pursuit

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Moonachie police
Moonachie police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Moonachie PD

A driver who led a Moonachie police office on a brief chase while tossing pot out the window had a bag of the drug and a pair of brass knuckles with him, authorities said.

Officer Mark Mulvaney was on patrol on Moonachie Avenue when he tried pulling over a 2015 Mercedes Benz that crossed over the double-yellow line before turning onto Redneck Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

Michael McCloud, 34, of Paterson refused to stop, continuing on for nearly a mile while throwing things out the window that included a bag of marijuana, the chief said.

After McCloud finally stopped, Mulvaney found pot and brass knuckles on the driver’s seat, he said.

McCloud was released pending a court hearing on charges of eluding, hindering apprehension and possession of drugs and a weapon.

He also received several traffic summonses and his vehicle was impounded, the chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.