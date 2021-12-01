Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Montclair PD: Woman Kicks, Spits On Officers After Damaging Cousin's Car

Valerie Musson
Montclair police
Montclair police Photo Credit: Montclair Police Department

A 24-year-old Essex County woman arrested for attacking her cousin with a metal pipe kicked and spit on officers taking her into custody, authorities said.

Police in Montclair responded to a report of a fight between two women on Mission Street just before 1:25 a.m. on Jan. 8, Sgt. Terence Turner said.

One of the women allegedly saw the other woman, identified as Jannah Asante of East Orange, shatter both the front and back windshield of her cousin’s car that had been parked on the street, police said.

When the woman confronted her, Asante attacked the victim with a metal pipe, police said.

Asante then kicked and spit on officers placing her under arrest, police said.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to Mountainside Hospital for treatment of facial injuries.

Asante was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

