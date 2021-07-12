Contact Us
Montclair Man, 29, Injured In Shooting At Elizabeth Nightclub

Bamboleo
Bamboleo Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 29-year-old Montclair man was hospitalized after gunfire broke out at an Elizabeth nightclub Sunday, authorities said.

The incident occurred just after 9:50 p.m. at Bamboleo on Elizabeth Avenue, a city spokeswoman told Daily Voice.

According to RLS Media, the shooting happened at a large outdoor gathering where a confrontation became "out of control."

That's when a gunman began firing multiple shots.

The 29-year-old male was struck, and transported to an area hospital for treatment, officials said. 

There was no suspect in custody as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information should call Detective Scharpnick at 908-558-2069.  

