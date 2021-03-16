Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds: NY Man Who 'Sextorted' Underage Jersey Girl Nabbed By FBI When He Arrives In AC For Sex
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Montclair Homeowner Reports Middle Aged Man Taking Pictures Of Young Girls Playing Outside

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Edgemont Park
Edgemont Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Montclair homeowner told police that a middle-aged man stopped to take photos of his young daughter and her friend playing outside before jogging away, authorities said.

The girls were in their Central Avenue driveway, and the homeowner was tending to his yard on March 11, when the man passed their house then turned around and stopped at the edge of the driveway, Montclair Police Sgt. Terence Turner said.

"The subject then appeared to take pictures with his phone of the juveniles, then started to slowly jog north on Central Avenue towards Edgemont Park," the sergeant said. 

"The suspect never spoke to them or made any motions towards them."

He was believed to be 40-60 years old with a  thin build, wearing a black short sleeve jean jacket, a black V-neck shirt under the jacket, a black bandana on top of his head and black pants and black shoes.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.