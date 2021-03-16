Montclair Homeowner Reports Middle Aged Man Taking Pictures Of Young Girls Playing Outside

A Montclair homeowner told police that a middle-aged man stopped to take photos of his young daughter and her friend playing outside before jogging away, authorities said.

The girls were in their Central Avenue driveway, and the homeowner was tending to his yard on March 11, when the man passed their house then turned around and stopped at the edge of the driveway, Montclair Police Sgt. Terence Turner said.

"The subject then appeared to take pictures with his phone of the juveniles, then started to slowly jog north on Central Avenue towards Edgemont Park," the sergeant said.

"The suspect never spoke to them or made any motions towards them."

He was believed to be 40-60 years old with a thin build, wearing a black short sleeve jean jacket, a black V-neck shirt under the jacket, a black bandana on top of his head and black pants and black shoes.

