Mom Who Ran Into Ocean To Rescue Kids Expected To Make Full Recovery: Brigantine Police

A 28-year-old mom who had to be rescued herself after running into the ocean to rescue her children in distress earlier this month is expected to make a full recovery, police in Brigantine said.

The woman had been in critical condition after the incident around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 13.

The two children were wading in the ocean when they appeared to have become overpowered by the current, witnesses said. Their mom ran into the ocean to try to rescue them, but suddenly became distressed herself, and disappeared underwater.

A witness called 9-1-1 immediately, bringing Brigantine Beach Patrol to the scene. Life-saving measures were immediately taken by Brigantine Police, Brigantine Fire/Rescue, and Brigantine Beach Patrol on the woman, who was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The children were evaluated by Brigantine Fire/Rescue and were reunited with family.

"Because of the mother’s selfless actions and the witness immediately seeking help, the children were able to be rescued by Brigantine Beach Patrol who were training prior to their shift on a beach nearby," police said.

A family member recently said the mother's condition has improved and she is expected to make a full recovery.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.