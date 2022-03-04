Mom Wanted In NJ Motel Child Abuse Case That Gravely Injured 3-Year-Old Daughter: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old woman is wanted in connection with a child abuse case that left her 3-year-old daughter fighting for her life, authorities said.

Shaqwana Baker brought her daughter to NYU Langone Hospital on Jan. 23 with life-threatening injuries suffered at a motel in North Bergen, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Baker's boyfriend, Edward Smith, 29, of Far Rockaway New York, was also at the motel.

Baker's daughter was later transported to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Bellevue Hospital, where she is receiving treatment for the injuries that are expected to be permanent and life altering, authorities said.

While Smith was arrested on Feb. 24 at the Hudson County Jail, but Baker, who lives in the Bronx, remains at large, Suarez said.

Both Smith and Baker are facing assault and child endangerment charges, authorities said.

The state has filed a detention motion against Smith, which is tentatively scheduled for Monday, March 7.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website.

All information will be kept confidential.

