Mom Of NJ TikTok Cheer Coach Tampered With Son's Sex Assault Investigation: Police

A 25-year-old cheer coach accused of sexually assaulting the young athletes at his New Jersey gym apparently had help from mommy dearest amid the investigation, say police who recently arrested and charged the 51-year-old woman with infringing on the investigation.

Angela Ryker, of Hammonton, faces charges of criminal attempt and witness tampering in the probe of her son and Rockstar Cheer coach, Jonathan Ryker, Medford Township police said.

Ryker became the center of an investigation in August 2022, when authorities in Medford got a tip that he sent explicit content to a minor on social media, New Jersey State Police said.

During the 8-month investigation, detectives were able to identify another one of Ryker's victims — also an athlete at Rockstar Cheer in Southampton, police said.

Ryker was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated criminal sexual contact. He was lodged in Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Ryker had been active on TikTok, where he shared cheer content with his 25.1K followers. As of April 4, the account had been deactivated.

