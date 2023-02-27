Mom, Daughter, Granddaughter Displaced By Morris County Fire

A mother, daughter, and granddaughter were displaced by a weekend fire that left one family dog dead in Morris County.

More than $13,100 had been raised as of Monday afternoon, Feb. 27 on a GoFundMe for Rockaway's Jennifer Gares, 44, her 21-year-old daughter and her 2-year-old granddaughter.

The family's Meggins Road home went up in flames just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, the township's fire department said.

The blaze reached a second alarm, bringing multiple fire companies to the scene. While no injuries were reported, the house suffered significant damage.

"We also want to remind all residents to make sure they have working smoke detectors (hard wired, or if battery it should be a built in 10 Year Battery) and carbon monoxide detectors," the fire department said.

