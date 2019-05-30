Mock DWI Fatal Crash At Elmwood Park HS Sends Timely Warning

Because you never know who may be getting the message, authorities say, mock DWI fatal accident scenes like the one staged Thursday in Elmwood Park are critical.

Students gearing up for their proms and post-graduation summers -- when DWI-related tragedies often occur -- got to participate in the fake crash on the front lawn of Elmwood Park Memorial High School.

The demonstration gave students "a real-life experience without the real-life risks in order to learn the importance of making the right decision about drinking and driving," Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Borough police, firefighters and Ambulance Corps workers organized the demonstration, which concluded with a 45-minute question-and-answer session between the students and first responders.

The hope is to make each student consider the potential impact of getting behind the wheel impaired or into a car with someone who is, Foligno said.

"If because of our demonstration, we save one life, or prevent one tragedy, then we've accomplished our goal," he said.

At the demonstration.

ALL PHOTOS COURTESY: Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno

