Missouri Man Sexually Exploited Newark Sisters Ages 11, 9 Online: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
John Carpenter
John Carpenter Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A Missouri man was charged after sexually exploiting two Newark sisters ages nine and 11 online, authorities announced Tuesday.

John Carpenter, 41, was charged with child endangerment, sexual assault, manufacturing child exploitation material, and subjecting two young children to sexual abuse, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

Carpenter, of Lebanon, Missouri, was identified as a suspect following an investigation that began in South Carolina, where authorities found videos of the sisters engaged in sexual acts that may have been sent from Newark, Stephens said.

Carpenter is also facing federal child pornography charges. He was being held without bond in Missouri. 

The investigation was ongoing, Stephens said.

