Missing Warren County Woman Found Dead

A Warren County woman who went missing earlier this month was found dead, authorities said.

Mary Margaret Murphy's body was found Monday in a heavily wooded Blairstown area, said police, who did not disclose an exact location or cause of death.

Blairstown Police Chief Scott Johnsen told the New Jersey Herald he was waiting for results from the medical examiner before disclosing further information.

Mary Margaret Murphy, 54, was last seen Dec. 14, on Beechwood Lane in Blairstown Township.

She had limited funds and no cell phone at the time of her disappearance, police had said.

"We send our condolences and prayers to Mary’s family and friends," Blairstown police said in a Facebook post. "Thank you to everyone who assisted to bring closure to the family."

