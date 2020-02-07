Missing Union County Man's Family Seeks Public's Help

The family of a missing Union County man is turning to the public to help locate him.

David Church of Winfield was last seen June 29 at noon, his brother Jason Church said on Facebook.

David, 48, was wearing tan cargo shorts, a plain black T-shirt and the Philadelphia Eagles hat pictured in the photo above.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on David's whereabouts is urged to call Winfield police at (908) 925-3852.

