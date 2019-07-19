Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: NYC Corrections Officers Surrender On Weapons Charges In Paterson Shooting
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Missing Teen May Harm Himself, Newark Police Say

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Shawn Harris
Shawn Harris Photo Credit: Newark police

Police in Newark are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old boy who was described as suicidal when he went missing Friday.

Shawn Harris was last seen in the 100 block of Chelsea Avenue. He is Hispanic, with a light brown complexion, 5'9" and 140 lbs. He was wearing a gray T-shirt with the words "East Side" on the front in red letters. He was also wearing gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shawn Harris is asked to call the police 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.