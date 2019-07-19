Missing Teen May Harm Himself, Newark Police Say

Police in Newark are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old boy who was described as suicidal when he went missing Friday.

Shawn Harris was last seen in the 100 block of Chelsea Avenue. He is Hispanic, with a light brown complexion, 5'9" and 140 lbs. He was wearing a gray T-shirt with the words "East Side" on the front in red letters. He was also wearing gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shawn Harris is asked to call the police 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

