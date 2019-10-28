Missing Sussex County Teen Jordin Tenk Found Dead

A missing Sussex County teen was found dead on Monday, authorities said.

The body of Jordin Tenk, 15, of Highland Lakes, was found around 12:30 p.m., in a heavily wooded area near Hamburg Mountain by search team members with the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office, Hardyston Township Police Chief Bret Alemy said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said. There incident was not considered a threat to the general public, Alemy said.

Tenk, a sophomore Vernon Township High School, indicated that he intended on harming himself before he went missing Friday evening, authorities said at the time.

He had been visiting his mother's house in the Stockholm section of Hardyston before his disappearance, news reports said.

The Hardyston Township Police Department was assisted by the Morris County Department of Public Safety/OEM Drone Unit, Ramapo Search and Rescue, Maywood Police K9, Vernon Township Police and the Franklin Borough Police Department in the search.

