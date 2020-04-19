Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Missing Saddle Brook Golden Retriever Found

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who sees or knows where to find the missing Golden is asked to contact Saddle Brook police: (201) 843-7000. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD

FOUND! A pregnant Golden Retriever who went missing from a Saddle Brook backyard was found stuck under a car nearby.

"With the help of neighbors and many other concerned citizens, Miss Molly was found underneath a car just homes away from hers," Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler said Sunday. "Apparently she hid under the car and was stuck.

"Her owner had to wiggle her out of the tight spot she was in and is now home safe," the chief said.

"Thanks to everyone who helped in the matter -- and especially those who shared our story and were so concerned about Miss Molly."

Good Golly

COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD

