Missing NJ College Student May Be Headed To Maryland, Police Say

A missing college student from New Jersey may be heading to Maryland, police say.

Rider University student Jordan Clark-Sherman, 26, was last seen in Trenton around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Township Police said Friday.

Clark-Sherman stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Clark-Sherman is considered endangered and may have a possible destination of Maryland, according to police.

Anyone with information about Clark-Sherman’s location is urged to contact Lawrence Township Police Detective Ryan Dunn at (609) 844-7125 or (609) 896-1111.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.