Missing Mom Found Dead In Shallow Grave In Kearny: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old Jersey City woman reported missing Monday, Feb. 6 has been found dead, authorities said.

Luz Hernandez's body was found in "what appeared to be a shallow grave" in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Hernandez, a mom of three, was reported missing after she failed to show up for work as a Kindergarten teacher at the BelovED Charter School, NJ Advance Media reports.

A welfare check by JCPD at Hernandez's Van Horne Street home led authorities to her body in Kearny, Suarez said.

Hernandez's death is considered suspicious. The Cause and Manner of Death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

