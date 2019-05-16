Missing Maryland Man ID'd As Person Found In Hudson River: Authorities

The body of a Maryland man who was last seen in a Hoboken pub May 4 was pulled from the Hudson River off Pier A in Hoboken Wednesday afternoon, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Family and friends issued numerous pleas on social media for assistance in the search for Jaime Kwebetchou, a 27-year-old Baltimore resident and veteran of the Air Force, who was reported missing May 6 after being seen at the Wicked Wolf pub in Hoboken.

As they sought information on his whereabouts, friends said his phone had died and there had been no recent activity in his bank accounts.

Authorities were still trying to determine the cause of death Thursday.

The Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating the case with assistance from the Hoboken Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ . All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.