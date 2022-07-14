Missing Boy Found Dead In NJ Lake

The body of a 4-year-old boy reported missing was found submerged in the bottom of a New Jersey lake Thursday, July 14, authorities said.

Police were called to Overlook Avenue near John A. Roebling Memorial Park in Hamilton Township on reports of a missing child around 5 p.m., approximately 40 minutes after he'd last been seen, local police said.

After about an hour of searching, his body was found submerged in Spring Lake, police said.The boy was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.