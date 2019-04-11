MIRACLE: No One Hit As 90-Year-Old In SUV Barrels Down Englewood Commercial Block

A 90-year-old man was behind the wheel of an SUV that barreled down Englewood’s main commercial drag at noontime Monday, just missing several pedestrians, before slamming into a utility pole, authorities said.

Two city employees helped free the driver, who was bleeding from the head. They kept him calm until emergency responders arrived, police said.

The 2016 Kia apparently was parked in an East Palisade Avenue stall before the driver hit the gas and the vehicle mounted the north sidewalk, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

It continued down the street before plowing into the light pole just before the railroad tracks, he said.

“The vehicle narrowly missed striking several pedestrians,” the deputy chief said. “Thankfully no one was struck.

“City employees Venton Miles and Cesar Naranjo helped pedestrians free the driver from the vehicle and kept him calm until the arrival of fire and police personnel.”

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after EMS treated him for the cut on his head, Halstead said.

An investigation was continuing.

